The number of women of color in the Senate will quadruple — to 4

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use Pause

2:19 Valley marching band off to national competition

0:54 Want to remember the craziness? Go get a tattoo

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:42 SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

1:35 Trump calls school choice 'new civil rights issue,' 'West Wing' stumps for Hillary Clinton - Election Rewind

1:44 What do the polls mean?

0:45 'Trump effect' encourages Fresno voter to cast ballot