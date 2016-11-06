Black pastors issue urgent plea to voters at Sunday services

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest Pause

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

0:53 Fresno County elections office was open for early voting Saturday

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:58 Martial arts? Tea ceremony? 2016 Shinzen Fall Festival had that, and much more

2:04 Former Fresno gang member finds hope through ministry

1:08 'Mountains, Mules and Memories' author recalls his mule-packing days in the High Sierra