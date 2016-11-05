Post-election battles likely as Trump supporters in no mood for compromise

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts? Pause

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:40 Bullard vs Edison highlights

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State