Giuliani cryptic about what he knows about the FBI and the Clinton email case

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts? Pause

3:05 Obama scolds NC crowd for booing Trump supporter

1:40 Bullard vs Edison highlights

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:00 Pig Trophy at stake as Fresno takes on Roosevelt in annual Little Big Game

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest