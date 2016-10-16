‘Saturday Night Live’ finally goes too far for Trump

Donald Trump has generally had a pretty good sense of humor about how “Saturday Night Live” has portrayed him, even when it has been hugely unflattering. He didn’t even have much to say when SNL called his supporters racist multiple times on the same show, for example.
But no more. After this weekend’s show, SNL is now part of the media conspiracy trying to rig this election, according to Trump. He tweeted on Sunday morning, “Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!”
Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016
So what happened?
During SNL’s cold-open sketch about the presidential town hall debate, Alec Baldwin, playing Trump, is asked about whether he likes kids. He replies: “I love the kids, OK? I love them so much I marry them.”
After it’s pointed out that Trump has said Bill Clinton’s accusers should be believed, Baldwin-as-Trump says of his own accusers: “They need to shut the hell up.”
And after stalking Clinton repeatedly during last week’s town hall debate — something Trump denies he actually did — Baldwin-as-Trump is asked by a black man whether he can be a “devoted president to all the people.” He responds by calling the man “Denzel” and launches into an answer about violence in the inner cities.
Then he uses it as a segue to call for putting Hillary Clinton in jail: “She’s committed so many crimes, she’s basically a black.”
In truth, it’s not clear what about this week was worse than before.
