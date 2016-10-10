Billy is the latest Bush brought down by Trump, with 'Today' show suspension

Billy Bush will not appear on the “Today” show Monday — or any other day for the foreseeable future.
The 44-year-old co-host of the television show has been suspended, the show’s executive producer Noah Oppenheim said in a memo Sunday.
“There is simply no excuse for Billy's language and behavior on that tape,” Oppenheim wrote. Bush is suspended indefinitely, “pending further review of the matter.”
In a 2005 video, first published by The Washington Post, Trump and Bush – then a reporter for “Access Hollywood” – were caught on hot mics having a crass, vulgar conversation about women before Trump’s appearance on the soap opera “Days Of Our Lives.” In the video, Trump brags about trying to have sex with a married woman, kissing women without their consent and grabbing them by their genitals.
“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
Bush laughs along with Trump’s stories and encourages him. He points out a woman, calling out her legs and saying “your girl’s hot as s---.”
Bush said Friday evening that he had been “embarrassed and ashamed” by the recording.
In a statement released by NBC, Bush said he was younger and less mature when the incident occurred, adding that he “acted foolishly in playing along.”
Bush’s suspension isn’t the first occasion a member of his famous family has been waylaid by the Republican nominee. Bush’s cousin Jeb was derided as “low energy” by Trump before dropping out of the primary race. Trump also blamed George W. for the attacks of Sept. 11.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
