Politics & Government

October 5, 2016 8:08 PM

Trump says locals pronounce ‘Nevada’ wrong while pronouncing it wrong

Associated Press

New York native Donald Trump’s latest campaign swing through Nevada included a lecture to supporters at a rally in Reno about the correct way to pronounce the name of their state. He insists it’s “Neh-VAH-da.”

The Republican presidential candidate performed an exaggerated form of his preferred pronunciation from the stage at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.

He declared that “nobody says it the other way.”

The confused silence from the crowd mixed with a few shouts of disagreement indicated that quite a few Nevadans pronounce their home state “Neh-VAD-uh.”

American Bridge, a group that supports Hillary Clinton, immediately put up a video on Twitter declaring that Trump was “looking like an idiot” for getting the name wrong.

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Harry Armstrong talks about retiring

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos