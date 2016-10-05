Here's how the moderator lost control of the vice presidential debate

Moderating a vice presidential debate is a tough assignment, particuarly when one candidate decides to constantly interrupt and the other dodges statements made by his running mate.
CBS reporter Elaine Quijano couldn’t control how Tim Kaine and Mike Pence answered her questions, but she chose to insert herself just as the vice presidential candidates were about to begin back-and-forth arguments. Quijano didn’t allow either candidate to expand upon why their running mate is the best choice for American voters.
Towards the end of the debate, Kaine argued that Pence refused to defend Donald Trump “six times” during his remarks.
“I can't imagine how you can defend your running mate's position on one issue after the next,” Kaine said.
“Don’t put words in my mouth,” Pence said as he began to respond to Kaine’s attack.
This was the moment voters were waiting for, to see how Pence would respond to some of the unsavory statements made by Trump. Could he mount a defense and make Kaine seem like an opportunistic bully? Would he stumble and mischaracterize something Trump said?
Then Quijano stepped in.
“All, right gentlemen, let’s talk about Russia,” Quijano said. “This is a topic that has come up.”
An opportunity for clash was lost.
Both Pence and Kaine saw the importance of the exchange, they continued to attack one another despite Quijano’s efforts to change the subject.
“I'm very, very happy to defend Donald Trump,” Pence said after Quijano pressed on Russia. “If he wants to take these one at a time, I'll take them one at a time.”
“More nations should get nuclear weapons,” Kaine said “Try to defend that.”
Instead, Quijano was determined to get to all the topics listed on her cue cards.
“Gentlemen, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, annexed Crimea, and has provided crucial military support to the Assad regime,” Quijano said. “What steps, if any, would your administration take to counter these actions?”
.@Elaine_Quijano seems intent on running through her questions, even when significant exchanges are happening. #VPDebate— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 5, 2016
Most observers and polls say Pence narrowly won the debate, but voters were deprived of an opportunity for an illuminating campaign moment by a moderator who was determined to get in all her questions.
Hillary Clinton and Trump debate for the second time on Sunday night in St. Louis. The debate is a townhall style format where voters can pose questions.
