Don’t forget about California’s West Nile virus, lawmaker warns

While a bitterly divided Congress tries to cope with the Zika virus, a California congressman is urging colleagues not to forget the mosquito-born West Nile virus.
West Nile has been detected in 36 California counties this year, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, noted in a letter this week to the top members of the House Appropriations Committee. Statewide, Denham said 123 human cases of the mosquito-born disease have been diagnosed.
West Nile virus is carried and transmitted by a different genus of mosquito than carries the higher-profile Zika virus.
“Because of their significantly different behaviors and peak activity periods, it is difficult for our local vector control entities to streamline or adapt resources and efforts,” Denham wrote the committee’s Republican chairman and senior Democrat. “It is crucial that these groups can continue to acccess uninterrupted federal assistance against (West Nile) while they also work to expand their Zika detection and prevention efforts.”
So far, congressional Democrats and Republicans have failed to figure out how to fund the anti-Zika effort. Last week, hung up over side issues, the Senate was unable for the third time to move a Zika emergency funding package.
Congress will have to return for a post-election lameduck session to complete the omnibus appropriation package likely to include funds for the West Nile virus campaign.
