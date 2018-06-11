For world, Trump-Kim summit raises cautious hope for peace

A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at Shimbashi Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. President Trump and North Korea's Kim came together for a momentous summit Tuesday that could determine historic peace or raise the specter of a growing nuclear threat, with Trump pledging that "working together we will get it taken care of." Koji Sasahara AP Photo