A small convoy of cars, one with representatives of the Russian embassy, arrive at the Finnish government's K'nigstedt Manor in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, June 8, 2018. The Finnish Defense Forces says a top U.S. military chief will meet his Russian counterpart in Helsinki to discuss "current issues between the countries."
A small convoy of cars, one with representatives of the Russian embassy, arrive at the Finnish government's K'nigstedt Manor in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, June 8, 2018. The Finnish Defense Forces says a top U.S. military chief will meet his Russian counterpart in Helsinki to discuss "current issues between the countries." Lehtikuva via AP Vesa Moilanen
A small convoy of cars, one with representatives of the Russian embassy, arrive at the Finnish government's K'nigstedt Manor in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, June 8, 2018. The Finnish Defense Forces says a top U.S. military chief will meet his Russian counterpart in Helsinki to discuss "current issues between the countries." Lehtikuva via AP Vesa Moilanen

World

U.S, Russian military leaders meet in Finland

The Associated Press

June 08, 2018 06:01 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The top U.S. military chief met Friday with his Russian counterpart in Finland to exchange views on U.S.-Russia military relations, Syria and the current international security situation.

Finnish news agency FNB said the meeting between Gen. Joseph Dunford, current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Russia's chief of the military's General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, took place in Konigstedt Manor, a Finnish state-owned venue used for meetings, negotiations and receptions north of the capital, Helsinki.

No news conference or statement was planned.

On Thursday, Dunford met separately with Finland's military chief, Gen. Jarmo Lindberg.

"It is really good that the United States and Russian have a dialogue in a tense international environment," Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini told Finnish broadcaster YLE. "Finland is known for being able to organize and contribute to such discussions."

FNB said Finland hosted a similar a meeting in 2008.

In April, NATO's top military officer, U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, met with Gerasimov in Baku, Azerbaijan. It was the first such encounter since relations between Moscow and the alliance sank to post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

  Comments  