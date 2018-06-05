The Latest: Activity heats up inside Guatemala volcano

Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a cloud of ash, as seen from Escuintla, Guatemala, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. at right inactive Acatenango volcano. People of the villages skirting Guatemala's Volcano of Fire began mourning the few dead who could be identified after an eruption killed dozens by engulfing them in floods of searing ash and mud. Moises Castillo AP Photo