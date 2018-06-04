In this Jan. 16, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugee Rahamat Ullah, 53, a mullah from Koe Fan Kauk village, sits in his makeshift shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. “We are being targeted because people listen to us,” he said. Associated Press interviews with nearly a dozen Rohingya teachers, elders and religious leaders reveal that educated Rohingya were already subject to systematic and widespread harassment, arrests, torture and, in some cases, killings.
In this Jan. 16, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugee Rahamat Ullah, 53, a mullah from Koe Fan Kauk village, sits in his makeshift shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. “We are being targeted because people listen to us,” he said. Associated Press interviews with nearly a dozen Rohingya teachers, elders and religious leaders reveal that educated Rohingya were already subject to systematic and widespread harassment, arrests, torture and, in some cases, killings. Manish Swarup AP Photo
In this Jan. 16, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugee Rahamat Ullah, 53, a mullah from Koe Fan Kauk village, sits in his makeshift shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. “We are being targeted because people listen to us,” he said. Associated Press interviews with nearly a dozen Rohingya teachers, elders and religious leaders reveal that educated Rohingya were already subject to systematic and widespread harassment, arrests, torture and, in some cases, killings. Manish Swarup AP Photo

World

Rohingya say Myanmar targeted the educated in genocide

By FOSTER KLUG Associated Press

June 04, 2018 09:13 PM

BALUKHALI REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh

More than a dozen teachers, elders and religious leaders say educated Rohingya were singled out as part of Myanmar's operation to drive the Muslim ethnic minority from majority Buddhist Myanmar.

The witnesses told The Associated Press that soldiers targeted the educated so no community leaders would be left to speak up against the pervasive abuse.

The crackdown last August followed Rohingya separatist attacks on military outposts in western Myanmar. Myanmar's military and local Buddhists retaliated with a campaign of rape, massacre and arson that has driven about 700,000 Rohingya to flee across the border in Bangladesh.

The actions of Myanmar's military as described by more than a dozen people AP interviewed are an old tactic and a precursor to killing, according to those who study genocide.

  Comments  