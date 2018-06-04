Rohingya say Myanmar targeted the educated in genocide

More than a dozen teachers, elders and religious leaders say educated Rohingya were singled out as part of Myanmar's operation to drive the Muslim ethnic minority from majority Buddhist Myanmar.
The witnesses told The Associated Press that soldiers targeted the educated so no community leaders would be left to speak up against the pervasive abuse.
The crackdown last August followed Rohingya separatist attacks on military outposts in western Myanmar. Myanmar's military and local Buddhists retaliated with a campaign of rape, massacre and arson that has driven about 700,000 Rohingya to flee across the border in Bangladesh.
The actions of Myanmar's military as described by more than a dozen people AP interviewed are an old tactic and a precursor to killing, according to those who study genocide.
