At Trump-Kim summit, don't expect N. Korea to foot the bill

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk together through a honor guard at the border village of Panmunjom in the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone. Seoul reportedly spent somewhere in the range of $5 million to cover the costs of costs of Moon’s first summit with Kim in April - a day-long affair that was held in publicly owned buildings on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone. Speculation over how North Korea will handle the bill for leader Kim's June 12, 2018 meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump has taken off after a Washington Post report cited two anonymous U.S. officials suggesting the Trump administration has been “seeking a discreet way” to help pay Kim's hotel costs. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)