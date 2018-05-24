Australian sentenced to death in Malaysia drugs case

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, file photo, Australian Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto, center, is escorted by police during a court hearing at Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Exposto's lawyer, Thursday, May 24, 2018, says her client has been sentenced to death after an appeals court overturned a lower court's acquittal. Sadiq Asyraf, File AP Photo