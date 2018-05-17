The Latest: Indonesia prosecutors seek death for cleric

Islamic cleric Aman Abdurrahman, center, is escorted by police officers upon arrival for his trial at South Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 18, 2018. Indonesian police have deployed dozens of elite officers to guard the trial of the radical cleric who is accused of being the key ideologue for IS militants in Indonesia and ordering attacks in the country, following a wave of attacks by Islamic State group-inspired militants. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana))