Philippine senators: Supreme Court set 'dangerous precedent'

Ousted Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno gestures during a forum at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Pasig, metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Philippine Supreme Court recently ousted its chief justice, a critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in an unprecedented vote by fellow magistrates that she and hundreds of protesters called unconstitutional and a threat to democracy. Aaron Favila AP Photo