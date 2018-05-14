Australia's leader backs foreign minister's work on China

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull addresses the media during a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. Australia's prime minister has rejected a former diplomat's opinion that the country needs a new foreign minister to thaw relations with China. Geoff Raby was Australia's ambassador to Beijing from 2007 to 2011. He used a scathing column in The Australian Financial Review newspaper on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, to call for Foreign Minister Julie Bishop to be replaced. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo