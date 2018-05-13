Chileans denounce suffering sex abuse by Marists, priests

This April 2, 2018 photo shows a large cursive M with 12 stars, a symbol that is identified with the Marist Brothers, adorning a glass door, backdropped by the silhouette of a student walking nearby, at the Alonso de Ercilla Institute in Santiago, Chile. The Marist Brothers congregation has revealed that at least 14 minors were abused from the 1970s until 2008 by a brother who worked at two of the order's schools. Esteban Felix AP Photo