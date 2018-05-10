FILE - In this April 4, 2009 file photo, former students of destroyed Beichuan New Middle School remember their classmates who died when the school was destroyed in the May 12, 2008 earthquake, on grave sweeping day in Beichuan in southwestern China's Sichuan province. Ten years after a massive earthquake devastated parts of China's Sichuan province, outspoken critic of the government's disaster response Huang Qi is languishing in prison awaiting trial amid deteriorating health. The longtime human rights advocate's predicament underscores the communist government's determination to silence all critics, including parents who lost their children when shoddily built schools collapsed in 2008.
Critic's jailing shows hushed dissent since '08 China quake

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN Associated Press

May 10, 2018 09:32 PM

A decade after the devastating earthquake in China's Sichuan province, an outspoken critic of the government's response is ailing in jail, his plight underscoring the communist government's determination to silence all dissenters.

Huang Qi was imprisoned for three years after meeting with parents whose children were lost in the 2008 quake, 10 years ago Saturday. He was jailed again in 2016 on charges of leaking state secrets and has yet to receive a trial date.

The quake killed nearly 90,000 people, including thousands of students crushed when poorly constructed schools collapsed. Despite overwhelming evidence of poor design and construction, the government rejected demands for a thorough investigation and punishment of those responsible.

Huang and others who drew attention to what they consider a man-made disaster have received swift retribution.

