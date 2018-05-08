He was a protester. Now, Nikol Pashinyan is Armenia’s prime minister

On the night before his election as prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan speaks to a crowd gathered to see Armenian-American singer Serj Tankian, a supporter of Pashinyan, in Yerevan, Armenia, May 6, 2018. Pashinyan, who led a nonviolent protest movement that thwarted the longtime president's attempt to skirt term limits by becoming the prime minister, is a longtime agitator, critic and protester of a government that at one point threw him in jail. ANUSH BABAJANYAN The New York Times