Armenian parliament opens session to choose new PM

Supporters of opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian react in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Armenian opposition who is nearly certain to become the country's prime minister says he will not seek political revenge in the wake of the past month of tensions. Pashinian, who led weeks of protests that attracted tens of thousands of people and forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign as premier, is expected to be chosen prime minister by parliament on Tuesday. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo