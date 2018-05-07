Unofficial results show Hezbollah gains in Lebanon elections

Posters showing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hang outside a polling station during Lebanon's parliamentary elections, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Tens of thousands of Lebanese began casting their ballots Sunday in the first parliamentary elections in nine years, with people lining up early in the morning to take part in a vote that is being fiercely contested between rival groups backed by regional powers. Hassan Ammar AP Photo