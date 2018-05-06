A look at the Kurdish-run courts trying IS in northern Syria

In this April 3, 2018 photo, a Kurdish prison security guard, left, escorts a 19-year-old former fighter of the Islamic State group, into the courtroom of a Kurdish-run terrorism court, in Qamishli, north Syria. After defeating IS in battle, Syria’s Kurds are now eager to show they can bring justice against the group’s members. The emphasis is on leniency and reconciliation with the aim of extending bridges to the Arabs they now rule and winning international legitimacy. Hussein Malla AP Photo