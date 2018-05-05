A look at the key players in the Lebanese elections

FILE - In this Friday, April 13, 2018 file photo, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a broadcast speech through a giant screen during an election campaign in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Campaigning for the first election in nine years has revolved around promises of stability and growth and has avoided divisive issues such as Hezbollah's weapons and its regional alliances, virtually guaranteeing the Iran-backed militant group's continued domestic hegemony. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo