Right on time: North Korea adjusts time zone to match South

File-This April 27, 2018, file photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raising their hands after signing a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. North Korea readjusted its time zone to match South Korea’s on Saturday and described the change as an early step toward making the longtime rivals “become one” following a landmark summit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to sync his country’s time zone with the South’s during his April 27 talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. A dispatch from the North’s Korean Central News Agency says that promise was fulfilled Saturday by a decree of the nation’s Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)