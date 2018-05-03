Officer allegedly hid camera at New Zealand Embassy in US

In this March 29, 2018, photo, Alfred Keating, a former Navy commodore and senior defense attache, walks towards the Auckland District Court in Auckland, New Zealand. Keating, a high-ranking New Zealand military officer, has been accused Friday, May 4, 2018, of hiding a camera in a bathroom at the nation's embassy in Washington D.C. and has been charged with attempting to make an intimate visual recording, in a case that has raised unusual jurisdictional questions. NZ Herald via AP Michael Craig