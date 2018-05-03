FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, pauses before speaking at a news conference announcing the findings for the ill fated flight Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, pauses before speaking at a news conference announcing the findings for the ill fated flight Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo
Once seen as reformer, Malaysia leader faces legitimacy test

By EILEEN NG Associated Press

May 03, 2018 06:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

In 2013 elections, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's face and reformist message were front and center. Five years later, with another election looming, Najib's visibility has plunged.

Instead of Najib's image, a party in his ruling National Front coalition erected giant billboards of Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting China's multi-billion-dollar investments in Malaysia as a reason to vote for the coalition in the May 9 election. If Najib is seen at all in election posters, his face is much smaller than before and he appears alongside local party chiefs.

Najib, analysts say, has become a handicap for the National Front because of financial scandals including the alleged ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB and economic policies blamed for a rising cost of living that has hit poor rural Malays hardest.

