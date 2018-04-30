South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

FILE - In this June 16, 2004 file photo, South Korean army soldiers remove loudspeakers used for propaganda near the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea, in Paju, South Korea. South Korea says it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea. The announcement came three days after the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to work together to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and end hostile acts against each other along their border during their rare summit talks. Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Monday, April 30, 2018, it will pull back dozens of its frontline loudspeakers on Tuesday. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo