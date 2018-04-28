North Korea offers to shut down nuclear test site, report says

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea has offered to shut down its nuclear test site in Punggye-ri next month, the South Korean presidential office said on Sunday, according to Yonhap news agency.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed to announce publicly when Pyongyang dismantles the test site in May, the report said.
According to Moon's chief press secretary, the North Korean leader said: "Some say that we are terminating facilities that are not functioning, but you will see that they are in good condition."
Kim also reportedly offered to invite security experts and journalists to North Korea.
