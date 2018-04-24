Egypt sends former anti-graft chief to prison for 5 years

FILE -- In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Hesham Genena, then head of Egypt's oversight body, poses for a portrait in front of pictures of his predecessors at his office in Cairo, Egypt. A defense lawyer says a military court on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 has convicted Egypt's former anti-graft chief of insulting the armed forces and sentenced him to five years in prison. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo