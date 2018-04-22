Malaysia releases images of suspects in Palestinian killing

Inspector General of Royal Malaysian Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun shows off two images of suspects of killing of a Palestinian man during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, April 23, 2018. Malaysian police said Sunday that an investigation was underway into the gunning down of the 34-year-old Palestinian al-Batsh a day earlier and gave assurances that security was being beefed up in the country following recent high-profile assassinations. AP Photo)