Turkey elections: 15 opposition lawmakers switch parties

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Meral Aksener, a former Turkish interior minister and deputy parliament speaker, addresses her party's first meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against strongman Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections, scheduled for June 24, 2018. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that will concentrate increased powers in the hands of the president, following a narrowly approved referendum last year. Depo Photos via AP, File)