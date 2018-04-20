The Latest: S. Korea calls nuke suspension 'progress'

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The upcoming meeting between the leaders of the rival Koreas will be the ultimate test of Moon ’s belief that his nation should lead international efforts to deal with North Korea.The signs read: " Summit between South and North Korea, the United States and North Korea." Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo