In this photo released by Cuba's state-run media Cubadebate, Cuba's President Raul Castro, center left, enters the National Assembly followed by his successor Miguel Diaz-Canel, center right, for the start of two-day legislative session in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Cuban assembly selected the 57-year-old First Vice President as the sole candidate to succeed Castro on Wednesday, in a transition aimed at ensuring that the country's single-party system outlasts the aging revolutionaries who created it. Cubadebate via AP Irene Perez