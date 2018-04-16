Nobel laureate blasts East Timor's failure against poverty

In this Saturday, April 14, 2018, photo, Nobel peace prize laureate and former East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta talks to journalists in Dili, East Timor. Ramos-Horta waded back into the young country's politics ahead of parliamentary elections next month, calling the government a total failure in the past decade in crucial areas such as reducing child malnutrition and providing clean water. Kandhi Barnez AP Photo