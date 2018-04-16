Montenegro's Djukanovic wins presidency, avoids runoff

Supporters of Montenegro's former prime minister and long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists leader Milo Djukanovic hold Montenegro and party flags out of a car while celebrating after presidential elections in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, Sunday, April 15, 2018. The apparent winner of Montenegro's presidential election, Djukanovic says his triumph means Montenegro will stay on the path toward joining the European Union. Risto Bozovic AP Photo