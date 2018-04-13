Rare Israeli-Palestinian compromise at UNESCO brings hope

FILE - In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 file picture shows Palestinian alternate ambassador to UNESCO Mounir Anastas, right, UNESCO Director General France's Audrey Azoulay, left, and Israeli UNESCO ambassador Carmel Shama Hacohen speak after a meeting in Paris, France. Diplomats at UNESCO are hailing a possible breakthrough on longstanding Israeli-Arab tensions at the U.N. cultural agency. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo