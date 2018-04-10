Police: Dog kills 7-month-old boy in Germany

A police car stands in front of a house in Bad Koenig, Germany, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Police say a seven-month-old infant has died in that house after being bitten in the head by the family's dog in southern Germany. Police in Hesse state said Tuesday that it's unclear why the dog attacked the child. The dog has been taken to an animal shelter. The incident in Bad Koenig, about 45 kilometers

28 miles) southeast of Frankfurt, took place almost a week after two people were killed by a dog in northern Germany.