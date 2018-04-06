Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma hold a tee-shirt with his picture, attend a night vigil on the eve of Zuma's appearance in the High Court in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear in court on April 6 on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma hold a tee-shirt with his picture, attend a night vigil on the eve of Zuma's appearance in the High Court in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear in court on April 6 on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Themba Hadebe AP Photo

Former South African leader Zuma to face corruption charges

April 06, 2018 12:24 AM

DURBAN, South Africa

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has arrived at a courthouse to face old charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Some Zuma supporters gathered near the courthouse in the coastal city of Durban on Friday to declare that the former leader is not guilty.

The charges were recently reinstated after being thrown out nearly a decade ago and relate to an arms deal in the 1990s, when Zuma was deputy president.

Zuma, whose presidency was marked by scandals, says he has not done anything wrong. He resigned Feb. 14 on the orders of his party, the African National Congress.

