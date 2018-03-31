Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo

World

Pope in Easter Vigil to baptize Nigerian migrant-hero

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 12:03 PM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is celebrating the solemn Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he will baptize eight adults into the Catholic faith, including a Nigerian migrant-turned-hero.

Francis processed in silence down the darkened central aisle of the basilica, led only by a single candle and blue floor lights that gave the scene a mystical air.

The late-night service is the most solemn in the liturgical calendar, leading up to the joyful Easter Sunday Mass when Christians mark the resurrection of Christ.

During the service, Francis will welcome into the faith eight adults, including a Nigerian migrant hailed as a hero for helping stop a thief until police arrived. In preparing for his baptism, he reportedly asked the Rome police captain who handled his case to be his godfather.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

View More Video