Rebels in Congo attack eastern Beni, killing at least 10

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 03:51 AM

BENI, Congo

Officials in Congo say at least 10 people are dead and 10 others are missing after rebels attacked outlying areas of the eastern city of Beni overnight.

Deputy Mayor Muhindo Bakwanamaha Modeste said Wednesday that Allied Democratic Forces rebels carried out the attack. He called on the population to remain calm.

Residents have blocked roads used by United Nations peacekeepers and the Congolese army, angry that the rebels are able to continue attacks in the region.

The ADF rebels have killed more than 1,500 people in the Beni region since October 2014. The rebels formed in the 1990s, eventually relocating from neighboring Uganda to Congo.

Congo's army has captured dozens of the rebels, including a dozen who were sentenced to death.

