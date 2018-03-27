Campaign caravan of Brazil's da Silva shot at; no one hurt

Police investigate a bus used by the campaign caravan carrying Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at a parking lot in Laranjeiras do Sul, Parana state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Workers' Party in Brazil says gunshots hit two buses in the caravan, but no one was hurt and it isn't clear if da Silva was on one of the buses during Tuesday's incident. Eraldo Peres AP Photo