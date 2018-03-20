FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Congressman Kenji Fujimori speaks to the press regarding his expulsion, led by his sister Keiko , from the political party loyal to his father, former President Alberto Fujimori at the Legislative Palace in Lima, Peru. On Tuesday, March 20, 2018, Kenji announced he was forming a new political party called "Cambio 21," or "Change 21." w
World

Clandestine videos roil Peru ahead of impeachment vote

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 06:31 PM

LIMA, Peru

The revelation of videos allegedly showing attempts to buy a lawmaker*s political support is shaking Peru*s political establishment days before a scheduled impeachment vote against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

The videos presented Tuesday by the main opposition party purportedly show Kenji Fujimori trying to convince a lawmaker to back Kuczynski in exchange for state contracts.

It was allegedly shot in December, after Kenji Fujimori led a group of lawmakers who defied his sister Keiko's leadership of the Popular Force party to block Kuczynski*s removal on corruption charges.

Days later, Kuczynski pardoned the feuding siblings' father, former President Alberto Fujimori, from a 25-year jail sentence for human rights abuses committed during his decade-long rule.

A new impeachment vote is scheduled to take place Thursday.

