Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, President Jacob Zuma, looks on at the African National Congress

ANC) elective conference in Johannesburg. The director of South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority says that former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on 16 charges of corruption. Shaun Abrahams announced Friday, March 16, 2018 that Zuma will be face charges including fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.