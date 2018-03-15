FILE- In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, Nepalese rescuers and police are seen near the debris after a passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.Survivors of this week's plane crash at Nepal's main airport said Wednesday that it was a miracle they survived an accident that killed 49 of the 71 people on board.
World

Bangladesh mourns dead in crash of Dhaka-Kathmandu flight

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 02:04 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is mourning those who died in the crash of a plane from Dkaha as it was landing in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered national flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings at home and at embassies across the world, while special prayers are planned for Friday at all mosques across the country during weekly prayers.

The US-Bangla Airlines plane was carrying 67 passengers and four crewmembers. It crashed into a field on Monday following a confused conversation between the control tower and the pilot in which they discussed which direction the plane should land on the airport's single runway. Forty-nine people died.

Most of those on board were from Bangladesh and Nepal.

Both governments have launched investigations into the crash. The airline has blamed air traffic control officials, but Kathmandu officials said it was not their fault.

Hasina, who was on a three-day trip to Singapore, cut her visit short by a day and returned home to join the mourning.

Also on Thursday, a team of Bangladeshi doctors left for Nepal to help the injured and attempt identifications. Many badly burned bodies may need DNA tests for identification.

