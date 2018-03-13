St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in a little celebratory drinking and partying.
St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in a little celebratory drinking and partying. Peter Morrison AP

Quit calling Saint Patrick a girl, Irish Twitter users scold rest of the world

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 13, 2018 12:38 PM

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in the holiday’s traditional bonus of, well, partaking in a little excess celebratory drinking and partying.

But as March 17 swings around, Irish Twitter users are coming together to point out one little mistake the non-Irish seem to keep making: If you’re going to shorten it, it’s got to be “Saint Paddy’s Day” - not “Saint Patty’s Day.”

There’s actually a whole website based purely on explaining what exactly is so very, very wrong with spelling it as “Patty” instead of “Paddy.”

“Paddy is derived from the Irish, Pádraig,” the site’s owner Marcus Campbell wrote. “Patty is the diminutive of Patricia, or a burger, and just not something you call a fella.”

Saint Patrick was indeed not a woman nor a hamburger.

He’s credited with bringing the Christian faith to Ireland after being sold off into slavery from Britain, according to Britannica.

His story has inspired several legends, perhaps most notably one that says he drove all the snakes out of Ireland and into the sea.

So if “Saint Patty’s” is out, is there anything else that’s OK? Sure.

St. Pat’s day is fine. So is St. Paddy’s, and of course St. Patrick’s. But Patty?

“There isn’t a sinner in Ireland that would refer to a Patrick as ‘Patty.’ It’s as simple as that,” the website concludes.

Irish (and other) Twitter users have taken up the cause, scolding others for their misguided attempts at spelling the holiday.

