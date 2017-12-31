World

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan funeral, killing 15

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 03:30 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber targeted the funeral of local official in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, officials said.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said the bomber set off his explosives vest among people gathered in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, to mourn a former district chief. He said around 14 other people were wounded.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in Nangarhar and routinely target security forces and local officials.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a sticky bomb exploded in a crowded neighborhood in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late Saturday, wounding 12 people, according to Gen. Abdul Raziq Qaderi, the deputy provincial police chief.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one claimed the attack, which took place in a relatively secure part of the country.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 0:53

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers
This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor 2:59

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor
Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

View More Video