Tourist ship strikes highway bridge in Germany; 27 hurt

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:25 AM

BERLIN

A tourist ship has struck a highway bridge on the Rhine river in western Germany. Police say 27 people are injured.

The Swiss Crystal, which news agency dpa reports was en route to the Netherlands, hit a pillar of the bridge near Duisburg on Tuesday evening.

Another ship took the 103 passengers and 26 crew members to Duisburg. Police say four people with more serious injuries were released from hospitals on Wednesday morning.

The bridge has been closed as a precaution ahead of checks by structural engineers.

