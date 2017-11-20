Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna dies at 49

FILE - In this July 3, 1993 file photo, Jana Novotna breaks down and weeps, as she accepts the loser's plate from the Duchess of Kent, after the Ladies' Singles Final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, London. The WTA says 1998 Wimbledon champion Novotna has died at the age of 49. The women's tennis body says Novotna died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. Dave Caulkin, File AP Photo